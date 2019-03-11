NFL free agency: Landon Collins' contract shapes how 49ers can approach safeties originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Former Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins has agreed to terms with Washington for a whopping $84 million, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Josina Anderson. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported the contract figures.

This directly affects how the 49ers will have to approach the market for safeties, which just raised its price tag.

Collins was one of the top free agent safeties available. His six-year deal will be referred to by other top players like former Seahawk and All-Pro Earl Thomas who is also a free agent looking for a new team.

Cornerback Richard Sherman was at the NFL Scouting Combine and spoke about his former Seattle teammate possibly joining him the Bay Area. He detailed that if all things were equal between San Francisco and Dallas, that Thomas would lean towards becoming a Cowboy.

Both Collins and Thomas finished the 2018 season on injured reserve. Thomas broke his leg in Week 4 and Collins suffered a partially torn labrum in Week 12.

The 49ers are looking for help in the secondary. They used eight different safety combinations through the 2018 season as a result of injuries. Antone Exum and rookie Marcell Harris were the starting safeties in Week 17.

The 2019 draft class of safeties is deep, as is the group of free agents available. The 49ers record-setting low of turnovers in 2018 shows their need to bolster that position group. They only managed two interceptions in 16 games, and 11 forced fumbles.

Other notable free agent safeties available are Adrian Amos, Lamarcus Joyner and Ha-Ha Clinton Dix. Tyrann Mathieu is off the board, as he reportedly agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract from the Chiefs.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are heading into year three of their six-year contracts. Showing improving results is imperative as their rebuild continues.