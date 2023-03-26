NFL Free Agency: Kyle Fuller going to Broncos, Marquise Goodwin to Browns

The Seattle Seahawks have officially lost another free agent. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin visited the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday the 21st, and it seems the former Seahawk is remaining in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World. Goodwin is officially signing a one-year deal with the Browns.

Goodwin had a few solid moments in Seattle last year, but ultimately did not make much of a consistent impact for the Seahawks. Cleveland will mark his fourth team in the last four seasons.

The Browns are signing former Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin to a 1-year deal, per source. After trading for Elijah Moore, Cleveland adds a second WR this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2023

Goodwin is leaving the Seahawks, but he is not the only free agent finding a new NFL home. Offensive lineman Kyle Fuller is moving on after four years in Seattle. Now, he will be headed to the Mile High City to play for the Broncos.

#Broncos reach agreement in principle with offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2023

Fuller will once again compete to protect quarterback Russell Wilson. He trades having to face Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald to the likes of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Chris Jones in the AFC West.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire