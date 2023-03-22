NFL free agency: Jets reportedly sign ex-Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman is headed to the Jets. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The New York Jets made a curious free-agent acquisition Wednesday after the team reportedly signed receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year, $6.5 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hardman, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs where he caught 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Way “MORE” than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

It's an odd signing only because Hardman is the second receiver the team signed this spring after New York inked former Green Bay Packers pass-catcher Allen Lazard last week. Hardman now joins a group that includes Lazard, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. That's a lot of mouths to feed for whomever the Jets' quarterback is in 2023. Or it could signal one of those receivers — likely Moore or Davis — won't be on the team next year, either via a trade for Aaron Rodgers or a salary cap casualty.

The other thought is Hardman could be a replacement for return specialist and gadget receiver Braxton Berrios, who signed with the Miami Dolphins after the Jets cut him.

Hardman has returned 62 punts and 39 kickoffs in his career and has the speed to play that role in New York. He also ranks third among receivers in the percentage of yards after the catch, per Next Gen Stats. Hardman's 63% yards after the catch among receivers with at least 100 receptions trails only Carolina Panthers reciever Laviska Shenault and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel but is ahead of, coincidentally, Berrios.

Whatever it means, the Jets are clearly bulking up their offense heading into 2023 — with or without Rodgers in the fold.