NFL free agency: Haason Reddick, Eagles agree to blockbuster contract

Eagles agree to blockbuster contract with pass rusher Haason Reddick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Haason Reddick is coming back to Philly.

Reddick, a Haddon Heights High School graduate who played at Temple, agreed to a blockbuster contract with the Eagles on Monday, the first day of the NFL’s free agency legal tampering period. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The deal for the 27-year-old linebacker is worth $45 million over three years with $30 million guaranteed at signing and a maximum value of $49.5 million, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.

The Eagles are banking on Reddick delivering something that was in short supply around here last year: Sacks.

The Eagles ranked 31st in the NFL with just 29 sacks last year, matching the fewest they’ve ever had in a season since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Reddick’s 23 ½ sacks over the last two seasons are 5th-most in the NFL. The Eagles haven’t had anybody with 12 ½ sacks in a season since Connor Barwin had 14 ½ in 2014, and they haven't had anybody with double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since Trent Cole from 2009 through 2011.

The 27-year-old Reddick was the Cards’ 13th pick in the 2017 draft, one pick before the Eagles took Derek Barnett. He had only 7 ½ sacks in his first three seasons but has blossomed since with 12 ½ sacks in 2020 for the Cards and 11.0 last year in his only season with the Panthers, where he played for his former Temple coach, Matt Rhule.

Reddick’s average annual salary of $15 million is 5th-highest on the team, behind Lane Johnson [$18 million], Fletcher Cox [$17.1 million], Darius Slay [$16.8 million] and Jordan Mailata [$16 million].

Story continues

Reddick was a safety and running back at Haddon Heights and began his career at Temple in the fall of 2012 as a walk-on.

He red-shirted his first year and was a backup for the Owls in 2013 and 2014 before blossoming. In 2015 and 2016, he had 14 ½ sacks and 35 ½ tackles for loss.

In 2017, he became the first Temple player taken with a top-15 pick since the Steelers made guard John Rienstra the 9th pick in 1986.

Reddick becomes the Eagles’ most prominent free agent from the Philadelphia area since Rancocas Valley graduate Irving Fryar signed a three-year, $4.5 million deal in March of 1996.

He also becomes the most prominent Temple player on the Eagles' roster since three-time Pro Bowler Bucko Kilroy from Northeast Catholic in the 1940s.

Reddick is the second Temple player currently on the roster. The Eagles drafted linebacker Shaun Bradley in the 6th round in 2020.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube