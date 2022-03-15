NFL free agency grades: Eagles' Haason Reddick deal gets rave reviews

How NFL analysts graded Eagles' Haason Reddick signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made a sizable splash on the first day of the NFL's free agency tampering period, inking edge rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal. The 27-year-old pass rushing specialist has been one of the league's more underrated monsters in his last two seasons and will help the Eagles' defense immensely in 2022.

Fans in Philadelphia were pretty excited about the move - at least in part because Reddick is a Camden native and Temple product - but what did the larger football community think of the Birds' first major offseason move?

Let's take a spin around the football internet and see what some NFL analysts are saying about the Reddick deal:

"Philadelphia needed to improve the depth and effectiveness of the edge pass rush with Derek Barnett a free agent and age/injury concerns with Brandon Graham. Reddick, a Temple product, cashes in big time after two big sack seasons with Arizona and Philadelphia."

Grade: B

"The Eagles were able to acquire a 27-year-old linebacker who racked up 23.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles over the past two years. They did so without breaking the bank, as Reddick comes to Philadelphia for a reported $45 million over three years."

Grade: A+

"The former situational inside linebacker turned deadly outside rusher, who played on more than 80% of the Panthers’ snaps last year, adds a different dimension for the Eagles than they’ve had previously. In the era of simulated pressure, Reddick is athletic enough to approach the line and drift back into coverage to cloud throwing lanes. [...]

"He could easily be in for his third straight double-digit sack season. Philadelphia was 21st in pressure percentage last season, and if the Eagles intend to continue blitzing at the paltry 16% rate they did a year ago, they’ll need a spark such as Reddick."

Grade: B

"In his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Reddick shifted between inside and outside linebacker before coming into his own as a pass-rusher in 2020 with 12.5 sacks and 34 quarterback pressures. Last offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers and proved himself as a reliable edge-rusher, recording 11 sacks and 33 pressures.

"Reddick's rise wasn't fluky. He possesses the speed, power and flexibility to rush the passer in even- and odd-man fronts. Alongside defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox, the 27-year-old should be an upgrade over impending free agent Derek Barnett, who logged 21.5 sacks and 80 pressures in five terms with the Eagles."

Grade: A

"Reddick has had a great two seasons prior, but this is a whole lot of money. It’s unclear if Reddick can fill the role of a top-tier solo pass rusher, but he’s being paid that kind of money.

"On the one hand I like the talent, on the other, it feels bizarre to see the Eagles spend big money on a pass rusher when they have three first round picks in a draft with astounding depth at the position. Feels like a misallocation of resources unless there’s something more to this."

Grade: B-

"Reddick, 28, hit free agency last offseason and settled for a one-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers. He had 11 sacks in 16 games. Reddick has 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The only players with more are T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson and Aaron Donald.

"Eagles GM Howie Roseman is never shy about investing in pass rush. Reddick gives the defense a young, versatile edge defender with upside."

Grade: B

To summarize:

Sporting News: B

CBS Sports: A+

Sports Illustrated: B

Bleacher Report: A

SB Nation: B-

The Athletic: B

Nothing lower than a B-, and an A+ thrown in for good measure? Eagles fans will certainly take that kind of assessment while teams around the league are getting pilloried for some questionable moves.

I also think SB Nation's explanation misses the mark on the way Howie Roseman likes to build his team. Being concerned about Roseman's investment in pass rushing as a "misallocation of resources" is not exactly salient Eagles analysis, because that's simply his model - plus Reddick's level of game-breaking edge rushing has proven to be one of the most important parts of a productive modern NFL defense.

All in all, Eagles fans should be happy with the team's first big move of free agency. General consensus is the signing was a good idea and a good deal, and Reddick should be one of the team's biggest names and producers for at least the next three years. Fun!