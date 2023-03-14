NFL free agency: Giants acquire Raiders TE Darren Waller in move Josh Jacobs doesn't seem to like

Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The New York Giants are giving Daniel Jones something he didn't have last season, a big-play receiver. The team acquired former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday in exchange for a draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Waller, 30, hauled in 28 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns during an injury-riddled 2022 season. The Giants gave up a third-round pick to acquire Waller.

New York views the move as a long-term solution, as Waller is under contract through the 2026 NFL season after signing a $51 million extension in 2022.

Waller was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He failed to establish himself with the team, and was suspended multiple times under the league's substance abuse policy. Waller missed the entire 2017 season due to drug and alcohol addiction. During that period, he went to rehab and got sober.

Waller returned to the NFL in 2018 with the Raiders. He emerged as a playmaking threat the following year, catching 90 passes for 1,145 yards and 3 scores. He was even better in 2020, catching 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. That performance earned Waller his first Pro Bowl selection.

Injuries have limited Waller the past two years. He played in 11 games in 2021 and nine games in 2022. When healthy, Waller has performed like a top-of-the-line receiving tight end.

At least one current member of the Raiders doesn't appear to be a fan of the move. Running back Josh Jacobs — who received the franchise tag in March — tweeted he was "sad fr" shortly after the trade was reported.

It's already been an eventful offseason for Waller. In addition to the trade, Waller married Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum in early March.