NFL free agency: Gerald McCoy to sign with Cowboys; Teddy Bridgewater will join Panthers

Gerald McCoy pumps up the Carolina Panthers crowd during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. (Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images)

Veteran defensive lineman Gerald McCoy will sign a three-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys after NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. Pacific time, according to multiple media reports.

McCoy was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 3 overall pick in 2010 and made six straight Pro Bowls from 2012 to 2017. After signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, McCoy registered five sacks, his lowest total since 2012. He has 59½ career sacks.

The Cowboys missed the playoffs after going 8-8 last season but have made the postseason every other year starting in 2014. If the trend continues in 2020, McCoy will make the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Panthers to sign Teddy Bridgewater

The Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $63-million contract with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal cannot be announced until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The Panthers announced earlier Tuesday that they were parting ways with quarterback Cam Newton, their No. 1 overall pick in 2011.

The 27-year-old Bridgewater started five games last season for the New Orleans Saints, going 5-0 while completing 68% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans after four with the Vikings.

Bridgewater previously worked one season in New Orleans with Joe Brady, who is now Carolina's offensive coordinator, and has some familiarity with the offensive scheme.