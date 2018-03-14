NFL Free Agency: Full List of Who’s Going Where So Far

The NFL free agency window does not officially begin until 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday but the chips in the big quarterback market have already begun to fall.

While quarterbacks are by far the biggest ticket of this year’s free agency, there are a number of other high-profile free agents whose futures remain to be resolved.

Here’s a quick recap of who has gone where so far.

Kirk Cousins, the hottest name in the free agency, is close to agreeing a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth $86 million. According to WCOO’s Mark Rosen, Cousins will announce the deal on Wednesday and, in an unprecedented move, the money will be fully guaranteed for the duration of the deal.

Alongside the Vikings, the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos were widely regarded as the only franchises that could have had a shot at landing Cousins. However, the Broncos steered clear of the former Washington Redskins quarterback and secured the signing of Case Keenum instead.

Keenum, who is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $18 milion a season, was arguably the most important free agent signing last season and was instrumental as the Vikings secured a trip to the NFC Championship, ending the season with a 13-3 record.

The 30-year-old is not the only quarterback that will leave Minnesota this month, with Sam Bradford on the verge of signing for the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bradford will sign a one-year deal worth $20 million, with an option for a further 12 months on the same terms. The quarterback missed most of the season with a knee injury and, earlier this month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer admitted the 30-year-old has a degenerative knee issue, although he insisted Bradford can stay healthy.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have also added Mike Glennon as a back-up, as reported by Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager.

Elsewhere, the NFL’s official website confirmed Teddy Bridgewater signed for the New York Jets, giving him the chance to prove he has fully recovered from a devastating knee injury that cost him the best part of the last two seasons.

One player who did not join the quarterbacks’ merry-go-round is Drew Brees, who has agreed to sign a new contract with New Orleans and commit his future to a franchise he has played for over the last 12 years, as reported by NBC.

While few believed Brees would leave the Saints, New Orleans waited so long to offer him a new deal that, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplette, at least one team was willing to pay Brees a fully guaranteed two-year deal worth a combined $60 million.

Ultimately it proved futile as the quarterback signed a two-year deal worth $25 million per season with the Saints.

If the quarterbacks were the flavour of the month in the free agency market, there were a couple of significant moves elsewhere.

Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears that could be worth as much as $42 million and will be joined in Illinois by tight end Trey Burton.

Robinson was arguably the best outside wide receiver available as a free agent but, according to Sports Illustrated, the serious ACL injury he suffered last year and an average 2016 convinced the Jacksonville Jaguars to allow him to explore the market.

The Jaguars, however, have agreed to sign Andrew Norwell to a five-year deal worth $66 million, while Sammy Watkins’ stay in Los Angeles came to an end after just one season.

The wide receiver did not put up particularly big figures after being traded to the Rams last year and, according to Rapoport, he has signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, worth $48 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Rapoport also added Nate Solder will leave the New England Patriots after seven seasons, having agreed a four-year deal with the New York Giants.

The 29-year-old’s new contract guarantees him $35 million and can be worth as much as $62 million.

