NFL free agency: Free agents Jack Del Rio might want to target for Redskins defense

NFL free agency opens next week and the legal tampering period begins Monday March 16th. Even though the Redskins suspended travel for their coaches and scouts, free agency will still happen fast and furious.

For new Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, it's possible one free agent target already got swallowed up. Danny Trevathan played for Del Rio from 2012 to 2014, and Trevathan was slated for free agency before the Bears announced a three-year contract extension with the veteran linebacker earlier this week.

Even with Trevathan off the board the Redskins still have other options with ties to Del Rio, particularly at cornerback.

Chris Harris - A four-time Pro Bowler with one All Pro season on his resume, Harris is one of the best cornerback options on the free agent market. Harris played for Del Rio from 2012 to 2014 when the coach served as Broncos defensive coordinator. He will turn 31 this year and didn't play his best football in 2019, but still, Harris is a veteran corner with ball skills and positional versatility that Ron Rivera has said he likes. Depending what happens with Panthers CB James Bradberry , a move for Harris could make sense as it should be slightly cheaper. If Bradberry wants $15 million per season, as some reports have suggested, than Harris would probably be 10 to 15 percent less.

T.J. Carrie - Another cornerback, Carrie played for Del Rio when he was the head coach in Oakland from 2015 to 2017. In fact, Del Rio made Carrie a starter with the Raiders in 2015 after his rookie season in 2014. In 2018 Carrie signed a four-year, $30 million deal with the Browns, but he was released earlier this offseason. Viewed as a potential slot cornerback going forward reports show Carrie already visited with the Seahawks. A durable player, Carrie hasn't missed a game in the last four seasons.

There will be plenty of other names to watch, and plenty of reports have connected the Redskins in hot pursuit of Bradberry. The Redskins need to add cornerbacks this offseason as just Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland return to the roster with significant NFL experience.

