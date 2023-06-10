NFL Free Agency: Frank Clark re-joins Russell Wilson with Broncos

A former Seattle Seahawks standout has found a new home in the Mile High city of Denver, Colorado. Hmm, this sounds a bit familiar.

But no, I am not talking about Russell Wilson. This story is about former Seahawks and Chiefs defensive end finding his new NFL home. After four incredibly successful years with the Kansas City Chiefs – where he helped claim two Lombardi’s – Clark is now joining the division rival Broncos.

Breaking: Free agent pass rusher Frank Clark is signing with the #Broncos, sources tell @theScore. The 3x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champ with the #Chiefs finds a new home in Denver. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 8, 2023

Clark started his career as a second round pick for the Seattle Seahawks all the way back in the 2015 NFL draft. Although he started slow, Clark became one of Seattle’s most dominant defenders, recording 10, 9 and 13 sacks his final three years in the Emerald City.

Before the start of the 2019 season, the Seahawks traded Clark to Kansas City in exchange for a first round pick and to gain cap flexibility.

Although he did not match any sack totals from the last three years in Seattle – the most he had was eight in his first year with the Chiefs – Clark made hay in the playoffs. He racked up 10.5 sacks in playoff games for Kansas City, pushing his career playoff total to 13.5 which is third most in NFL postseason history.

Now he rejoins his former quarterback in Denver, as the Broncos look to bounce back from the most disastrous season in franchise history.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire