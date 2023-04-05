NFL Free Agency: Former Seahawks S Ryan Neal to sign with Buccaneers

Former #Seahawks safety Ryan Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the #Bucs, source tells @theScore. Legitimate starting caliber player who put together very solid tape in Seattle last season. Only 27 years old. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks made an interesting move earlier this week, withdrawing the restricted free agent tender placed on safety Ryan Neal, immediately making him an unrestricted free agent. It’s no surprise this came on the heels of the Julian Love signing, making Neal somewhat expendable.

Now it appears Neal has found himself a new NFL home in Tampa Bay. Neal has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal per The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

After first entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Neal briefly spent time with the Eagles and Falcons before signing onto the Seahawks practice squad in 2019. He was able to play himself onto the active roster and remained a valuable member of Seattle’s defense ever since.

For the Seahawks in 2022, Neal logged 66 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

