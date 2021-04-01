NFL free agency: Former Panthers CB Corn Elder visiting with Lions today

Breaking News:

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Former Panthers cornerback Corn Elder is visiting with the Lions this morning, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in the 2017 NFL draft, Elder came back to play for the Panthers in the 2020 season after a short stint with the Giants. Returning to his more natural slot cornerback position, Elder thrived with the Panthers last year.

His tackling seemed to have improved the most. Elder showed a willingness to stick his nose in and make difficult tackles in traffic and only missed two attempts all year (4.8%). His coverage also took a big turn in the right direction. Elder allowed one touchdown all year and a 91.0 passer rating – a huge swing from the 158.3 he gave up back in 2018.

Elder is one of several free agents who played for Carolina in 2020 worth re-signing. Kawann Short and Russell Okung should also both get a look.

