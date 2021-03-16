NFL free agency: Former first-round pick Tyson Alualu to re-join the Jags

While with the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Cullen witnessed the defense rotate frequently and seemingly wants to do that in Jacksonville. The team has been adding pieces to their defensive line since Monday and are now bringing back a familiar face to the mix.

According to multiple sources, Tyson Alualu has agreed to a two-year deal worth $6 million with the team.

It's a two-year, $6 million deal for DT Tyson Alualu with the #Jaguars, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Alualu, who was the Jags’ first round pick in 2010, is entering his twelfth season in the NFL. His first seven seasons was with the Jags and his last five was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alualu will not only reunite with the organization, but he will reunite with his former defensive line coach from his first few seasons in Cullen. As many fans can recall, Cullen was the Jags’ defensive line coach from 2010-12.

Alualu brings the veteran presence the Jags’ young defensive line needs. They had two rookies put together solid seasons in DaVon Hamilton and Doug Costin, but both clearly needed more help around them and experience.

Alualu registered an 89.6 Pro Football Focus grade in 2020. He also started in 10 games and registered 38 combined tackles and two sacks.