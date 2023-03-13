NFL free agency: Falcons reportedly signing ex-Bengals standout S Jessie Bates to $64M deal

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates to a four-year, $64.02 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The contract is the fourth-largest for a safety in the NFL, per the report. The move takes the league's top free-agent defensive back off the market.

Bates, 26, started in at least 15 games in each of his five seasons with the Bengals after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2020 and tallied 14 interceptions and two fumble recoveries while averaging 95.8 tackles in his five Bengals seasons.

Bates and the Bengals failed to come to terms on a long-term deal at the conclusion of his four-year rookie contract. He threatened to hold out last season, but eventually played under a $12.9 franchise tag tender.

Bengals management suggested last spring amid the failed negotiations that Bates wouldn't be part of the team's long-term plans as it prioritized utilizing salary cap space on anticipated upcoming deals with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at the end of their rookie contracts.