NFL free agency: Eagles WR Greg Ward signs his one-year tender

Eagles WR Greg Ward signs his one-year ERFA tender originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Greg Ward signed his exclusive rights contract Monday, the Eagles announced on their Twitter account.

Ward, 25, is the only wide receiver on Philadelphia's roster with more than 40 career receptions.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expiring contract. The Eagles tendered their three exclusive rights free agents - Ward, Boston Scott and Alex Singleton - on March 1, which essentially means the Eagles retain their rights for another season.

If a team declines to tender an exclusive rights free agent, he becomes an actual free agent. Those who get tendered have no options other than retiring.

So Ward gets an $850,000 one-year contract, minimum wage for 2021 for third-year players.

Ward, who spent 2018 on the Eagles’ practice squad transitioning from college quarterback to wide receiver, caught 28 passes for 254 yards in seven games in 2019 and improved to a team-high 53 catches for 419 yards with six TDs last year.

Despite playing just 23 games, his 81 receptions over the last two years are most among all Eagles wide receivers since opening day 2019. Nobody else had more than 50.

After Ward, Travis Fulgham has the next-most career receptions among current Eagles wide receivers with 38, 29 of them in his first five games of last season.

Ward’s 81 catches are 6th-most in Eagles history by a player in his first 23 games.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube