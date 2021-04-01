Eagles running back Boston Scott signs exclusive rights tender

'Giants killer' Boston Scott signs exclusive rights tender originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles running back Boston Scott signed his exclusive rights tender Thursday, the team announced.

He’s the third of the Eagles’ three exclusive rights free agents to sign their deal. Alex Singleton and Greg Ward signed last month.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expiring contract. By tendering them, the Eagles simply retain their rights.

If a team declines to tender an exclusive rights free agent, he becomes an actual free agent. Those who get tendered have no options other than retiring.

Scott gets a $920,000, one-year contract, minimum wage for 2021 for third-year players.

Scott, originally a 6th-round pick of the Saints in 2018, spent most of his rookie year on the Eagles’ practice squad but over the last two years has 619 rushing yards and a 4.4 average, 25 catches for 212 yards and seven touchdowns.

He’s one of only 13 players in the NFL with at least 200 yards both rushing and receiving in each of the last two years.

