NFL free agency: Eagles reportedly sign LT Lane Johnson to 1-year, $33.45 million extension

Lane Johnson will stay with the Eagles through 2026. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Johnson won't be leaving the Philadelphia Eagles anytime soon. He and the team reportedly agreed on a one-year, $33.45 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal also comes with $30 million in guaranteed money.

Johnson, 33, had two years left on the four-year deal he signed in 2019 that would pay him $13.4 million and $16.5 million in base salary in 2023 and 2024, respectively, per Over The Cap. Johnson's new deal keeps him on the team through 2026.

He'll rejoin center Jason Kelce, who announced he'd return to the Eagles for his 13th season, to maintain one of the best offensive lines in the league. Johnson set an NFL record in 2022 for most consecutive snaps without a sack allowed — 928 snaps over 27 games. He also played through an abductor injury in the 2022 playoffs as well as Super Bowl LVII after he missed the final two regular season games before he underwent offseason surgery.