NFL free agency: Eagles might host Adoree’ Jackson on free agent visit soon

Eagles reportedly might host former 1st-round cornerback originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are in need of cornerbacks and they might be hosting a former first-round pick soon.

Veteran NFL reporter Josina Anders says the Eagles could “potentially” be hosting Adoree’ Jackson for a visit after he visits the Giants on Sunday.

Doesn’t sound too definitive, but here’s the tweet:

I'm told that former #Titans CB Adoree Jackson is currently discussing visiting with the #Giants on Sunday, and potentially the #Eagles after that, per source. Jackson, like a good son, is trying to work around his mom's birthday. We'll see if that timeline gets pushed some. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2021

Jackson (5-11, 185) was the No. 18 pick in the 2017 draft out of USC and has spent the first four years of his career with the Titans.

In his four NFL seasons, Jackson has played in 46 games with 41 starts.

The Titans just released Jackson, 25, earlier this week instead of paying him $10 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

Jackson was hampered by a knee injury in 2020 and played in just three games with two starts. Because of that injury, he might end up taking a cheaper deal than you might expect.

Despite his smaller stature, Jackson has been an outside cornerback during his time in the NFL, but seems to have the skills to play the nickel spot if his future team wants him there.

Jackson has two career interceptions and 33 pass breakups. He also also returned punts in his career and has a career average of 8.8 yards per return.

Story continues

The Eagles will bring back Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox for 2021 but pretty clearly need an upgrade over Maddox at CB2. In addition, nickel corners Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman are free agents.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube