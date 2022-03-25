NFL free agency: Eagles interested in CB Stephon Gilmore

They called so we know lol https://t.co/FwcHWSFQ8J — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) March 25, 2022

The Eagles have a need at cornerback and according to the wife of one Pro Bowl coverguy, Howie Roseman has already inquired about his services.

Gabrielle Gilmore, the wife of free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore was chatting on Twitter with fans about potential destinations when she referenced the Eagles placing a phone call about acquiring the former South Carolina’ star’s services.

One fan let Gilmore know that Philadelphia has an open spot at cornerback, and the Pro Bowlers wife let the fan know that interest has already been shown.

Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, remains unsigned as the 2022 NFL free agency period extends into its second week and the 31-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Carolina Panthers, proving that he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

