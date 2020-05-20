NFL free agency: Devonta Freeman might be out of Eagles' price range

Last week, it was reported that the Eagles were interested in bringing in a veteran free agent running back, but they might be getting priced out of one of their top options.

According to reports from Adam Caplan and Mike Garafolo last week, the three running backs the Eagles were showing interest in were Carlos Hyde, LeSean McCoy and Devonta Freeman.

It seems like one of them is going to be too expensive.

The Seahawks' offer to free agent RB Devonta Freeman is a one-year deal that would be worth up to $4 million. He has also attracted interest from the Jets and Eagles. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 20, 2020

While the Eagles have the cap space to sign a player like Freeman or one of the others to that type of contract - they have over $20 million in cap space - the Eagles don't want to use up all of that money. Their goal is to carry over as much cap space into 2021 as possible. Last week, Eagles VP of football administration Jake Rosenberg added some much-needed context to their cap situation.

The idea that the Eagles don't want to spend a ton on a veteran running back was backed up by this report from Caplan:

Even more than I heard they were willing to pay Freeman, though Mike says up to $4m.



Eagles, I'm told, aren't looking to spend much more than the minimum on a veteran RB (Hyde or Freeman). Sanders is their #1 RB. https://t.co/5ThSKsoaG0



— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) May 20, 2020

Veteran minimum salaries are determined by credited seasons. So here are the veteran minimums for each of those players the Eagles reportedly have interest in:

Story continues

McCoy: $1,050,000

Freeman: $910,000

Hyde: $910,000





But that's just what the Eagles want to pay. If other teams outbid them, like it seems the Seahawks are doing with Freeman, then the Eagles will have to decide how much it would be worth it for them to raise their price.

In any case, the Eagles are going to go into the 2020 season with Miles Sanders as their lead running back. The 2019 second-round pick had 1,327 scrimmage yards last year, setting an Eagles rookie record.

Sanders is very confident going into Year 2.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19







Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

NFL free agency: Devonta Freeman might be out of Eagles' price range originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia