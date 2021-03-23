NFL Free Agency: Curtis Samuel, Ryan Fitzpatrick on 'best free agency deals' list
Two WFT signings land on 'best free agency deals' list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Yes, skeptical person, your whole "The games are played in September, not March!" argument is valid — but for the sake of this article, zip it.
The Washington Football Team's free agency approach is being praised left and right, and basking in that is way better than trying to downplay it.
So, shall we bask some more?
On Sunday evening, NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal sorted some of the league's most notable signings into two different categories: best deals and worst deals. And guess who just so happened to have two of its new additions pop up in the positive portion of Rosenthal's story?
That's right. Mhm. Yup. The Burgundy and Gold.
Rosenthal, as many others have as well, first pointed out how Curtis Samuel's familiarity with coordinator Scott Turner should allow those two to find an immediate rhythm and harped on the way Samuel's versatility will make the offense even more difficult to prepare for.
He then concluded his analysis on the ex-Panther by making what can be considered a bold prediction in today's league.
"His three-year, $34.5 million contract is the rare long-term free agent deal I'd expect to be played out to completion as the market adjusts up in the future," Rosenthal wrote.
Now, onto Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Rosenthal sounded borderline shocked that Washington was able to nab Fitzpatrick at such an affordable rate, and he, too, believes the well-traveled vet can maintain the effectiveness he showed with the Dolphins.
"Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, remains strangely underrated... [He] is coming off the best two-year stretch of his career, not unlike Tom Brady peaking in his late thirties. Fitzpatrick is not a long-term solution, but he's worth plenty in a year where most every employee is year-to-year."
It's true that the days of Washington over-spending in free agency and seemingly always earning the label of "losers" for that portion of the NFL's calendar are far, far behind the organization.
However, after lingering in the sport's quieter section of franchises lately, it's certainly encouraging to see them picking up respected players on contracts that are equally as respected.
Winning in September is what matters the most, but acing March is (hopefully) an important step on the way to that primary goal.