NFL free agency: Cowboys to release La'el Collins

If the Bears are on the market for a new offensive tackle, their search may get more interesting. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are getting ready to release longtime starter La’el Collins.

The Cowboys have had one of the most reliable offensive lines in the league for several seasons, and Collins has been an important part of that line since 2017. Over the past five years, Collins started 57 games for Dallas at right tackle. When he’s on the field he’s regarded as one of the best right tackles in the league, but he’s missed many games over the past two years. Collins spent the entire 2020 season on injured reserve with a hip injury. He was also suspended five games last year for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. According to Adam Schefter, Collins missed multiple drug tests and tried to bribe the drug test collector.

Ryan Poles hinted that changes would be coming to the offensive line earlier this season, and those changes are already underway. He opted not to re-sign James Daniels, and brought in versatile interior lineman Lucas Patrick instead. Poles also hasn’t shared where he believes last year’s tackles, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, are best suited. That’s led to speculation that Poles could invest in a new tackle, and move either Jenkins or Borom elsewhere on the line.

Other big name tackles available on the market include Terron Armstead, Eric Fisher, Duane Brown and Bryan Bulaga.

