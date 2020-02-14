NFL free agency could be ‘potential chaos’ for available quarterbacks

A plethora of NFL quarterbacks are set to hit the open market in the next few weeks in Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota and Case Keenum.

With at least nine in-demand signal-callers, the NFL could see a quarterback shakeup unparalleled in recent NFL history. According to NBC Sports' Mike Florio, there may be "more butts than seats."

"In this looming game of quarterback musical chairs, I still don't think we know whether when the music stops, there's gonna be more butts than seats, or more seats than butts," Florio said on NBC Sports' PFT Live. "And there's a chance that there's gonna be a team that is left - because they wanted too long to have something lined up - they're gonna be left looking around saying ‘Who the hell's our quarterback for 2020?'"

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Based on that list of quarterbacks, teams that could have a QB vacancy to fill this winter include the Patriots, Cowboys, Saints, Buccaneers, Chargers and Titans. There are nine quarterbacks on that list, though Mariota and Keenum may be viewed more as backups by prospective suitors. Therefore, you could have six teams in need of a quarterback and seven on the open market.

The former figure could increase if teams like the Bears or Raiders look to upgrade the quarterback position in free agency. In that case, perhaps there are more "chairs" than "butts" this offseason, meaning some teams may find themselves without a starting quarterback entering the NFL draft.

In that scenario, a team may be inclined to trade for a QB, such as Bengals' Andy Dalton. How this chaotic situation plays out will determined in the coming weeks, but what's already certain is this offseason's free agency could be a frenzy.

"We've never had anything even close to this, by way of potential chaos for quarterbacks in free agency and really through the draft," Florio said. "Who knows how it's all gonna play out? There's gonna be a major, major shakeup, potentially. It's gonna be somewhere between nothing changes and complete and total chaos, but I think it's gonna be closer to complete and total chaos."

NFL free agency could be potential chaos for available quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago