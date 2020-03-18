NFL free agency: Could Antonio Brown join Tom Brady on Buccaneers?

Could Antonio Brown and Tom Brady visit the Las Vegas Raiders' shiny new home this season? It's at least a possibility, if reports are to be believed.

Brady, 43, reportedly agreed to a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. The now-former New England Patriots quarterback, then, would be set to visit the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this fall, assuming the NFL's schedule is not altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown, after the Raiders granted his request for release days before the start of the 2019 season, briefly played with Brady in New England. The wide receiver's Patriots stint lasted just one game, however, as New England released him days after former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape in a federal lawsuit and a day after he sent threatening text messages to a Pittsburgh woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Though Brown has not played in an NFL game since, Brady and Brown reportedly have remained close. The probable Hall of Fame quarterback told Brown he wants the two to play together in 2020, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported last month, citing two people close to Brady.

Brady wanting to play with Brown is one thing. Winning over the man who reportedly is his new coach is another.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2011, coaching Brown during the final two years of that stint. Just before Brown got the trade he was seeking to the Raiders, Arians criticized Brown for torpedoing his relationship with the Steelers in a January 2019 interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"From afar, there's too much miscommunication, too much diva," Arians said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" last year. "I've heard so many stories. I like Antonio, he plays as hard as anybody on Sunday and he practices hard. He's just gotta make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Brown then blasted Arians on Twitter.

The Bucs also seem pretty set at wide receiver. Tampa Bay already boasts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as a stellar tandem. Even if cooler heads prevail between him and Arians and you factor in his relationship with Brady, can you really envision Brown accepting being the Buccaneers' third option?

Brown's own history will matter just as much as his with Brady, and the former makes a reunion -- let alone an eventual visit against the Raiders -- anything but certain.

