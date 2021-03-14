NFL Free Agency: CB Mike Hilton is a name to watch for the Philadelphia Eagles

Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton is set to make himself some money in free agency and with the Eagles badly needing help at the position, Howie Roseman could attempt to make a big splash.

The Eagles are currently still some $18 million over the cap as the legal tampering period approaches, but names like Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson should allow Philadelphia to continue to clear space.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler put out their final free agency primer and Hilton is a name to watch for the Eagles as they transition to Jonathan Gannon’s zone defense.

The early feedback indicates that Steelers corner Mike Hilton has positioned himself at or near the top of the slot or nickel corner market. His ability to cover and blitz (9.5 sacks since 2017) makes him a seamless fit for a defense that plays heavy zone and brings pressure (think Bears, Packers, Chargers, Falcons, or Eagles).

A true slot-CB, Hilton could finally give the Eagles a guy capable of holding some of the top slow-WR’s in the NFL in-check, while Darius Slay handles the outside.

The former undrafted free agent spent his first season on the Steelers practice squad before landing a roster spot in 2018.

Hilton’s been in the lineup ever since, logging seven interceptions, 9.5 sacks, and 30 tackles for loss as a jack-of-all-trades defender.

