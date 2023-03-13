NFL free agency: Broncos reportedly upgrade OL for Russell Wilson with RT Mike McGlinchey, LG Ben Powers

The first free agency moves of Sean Payton's era with the Denver Broncos include two starting offensive linemen and a backup quarterback. The team reportedly agreed to deals with tackle Mike McGlinchey, guard Ben Powers and quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

McGlinchey, 28, reportedly joined the Broncos after five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. He reportedly got a huge five-year, $87.5 million deal with $50 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Powers, 26, reportedly agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport. Both players should immediately slide into starting spots on the Broncos' offensive line to help Russell Wilson improve on his abysmal 2022 campaign.

Sean Payton and the Broncos made their first moves of free agency. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The other deal the Broncos reportedly struck Monday was for Stidham, who agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal after he spent the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Rapoport. Stidham's deal reportedly includes $5 million guaranteed with another $4 million in incentives.

Although the Broncos will trot out Wilson for as long as he's healthy, Stidham would be a better backup than Brett Rypien, who finished with more interceptions than touchdowns in four games (and two starts) and averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt. Stidham, meanwhile, averaged 7.9 yards per attempt in five games (and two starts) for the Raiders and finished with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Bigger moves could be on the horizon for Denver, too. The team is reportedly shopping receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Sutton and Jeudy finished top-two on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season.