NFL free agency: Best fits for Colts at positions of need in 2021

In exactly one month, the new league year will officially arrive, and the Indianapolis Colts will enter the free-agent market hoping to address some very serious needs during the 2021 offseason.

With an abundance of salary-cap space—roughly $69 million projected—the Colts can go get any player they want on the market. They won’t necessarily do that with some big extensions coming up, but the Colts will still have the ability to spend if they want to.

When talking about the best fit, it doesn’t always mean the most productive player or the biggest name on the market. The Colts will be looking for free agents who fit their scheme and culture, and that likely means missing out on some of the top names.

With free agency exactly a month away, here are the best fits at each position for the Colts in 2021:

Quarterback

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Ryan Fitzpatrick Of course, we would love to put Dak Prescott's name here but how realistic is it that he would hit the market? If he does, the Colts should be all in. But Fitzpatrick might be the next best option if the Colts are looking for a cheap, veteran stop-gap while they groom a younger quarterback—whether that be Jacob Eason or a rookie they draft in April. Fitzpatrick has had a history of turning the ball over, but he would work well in the quick-hitting offense under Frank Reich. And he still has shown a knack for targeting big plays downfield. If the Colts want a solid veteran who has been around to groom a young quarterback, it's Fitzpatrick. He's cheap and still productive enough to keep the passing offense afloat.

Wide Receiver

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Curtis Samuel While names like Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin will get people all hot and bothered, it's hard to see the Colts spending highly at wide receiver. Chris Ballard has constantly talked about how much they like the current wide receiver room and with money needed elsewhere, they may have to go a bit cheaper. Samuel won't be the cheapest option, but he is a perfect fit for the offense. He has game-breaking speed, can work inside and out and can be used on end-arounds and jet sweeps. The Colts could find several ways to get Samuel the ball and let him do damage after the catch.

Story continues

Tight End

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Jonnu Smith While the Colts have Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox should be expected to return, they still need to add a dynamic pass-catcher to the room. Smith has that in spades and could be a wonderful fit as a move tight end in Frank Reich's system. Though he has had an inconsistent career with the Titans, Smith's athleticism, speed and size would allow him to thrive as the pass-catcher in the tight end room. He has the speed to beat linebackers and the size to overpower safeties in coverage. Smith is a free agent the Colts should target heavily.

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Best Fit: Joe Haeg The Colts are likely going to have to go cheap for now at left tackle while they sign some extensions. That's okay. The Colts can still win with average left tackle play as they proved late in the 2020 season. With the quick-hitting passing game and four other above-average-to-elite players on the line, the Colts can afford to go the cheaper route. That's why Haeg is an interesting option for Indy. He has the knowledge of the system, the versatility the Colts love and he will be cheap. He may have to battle with a rookie for a starting role, but the Colts should have interest in reuniting with Haeg.

Edge Rusher

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic

Best Fit: Romeo Okwara As much as I'd love to say Carl Lawson here, we have to be true to the process. Okwara better fits the mold the Colts like in their edge rushers. He wins with strength and length on the edge, which are two things Ballard appears to covet when it comes to edge rushers. Okwara had 61 total pressures in 2020, which was tied for the fifth-most among all edge rushers. He also notched career-highs in sacks (10), tackles for loss (11) and quarterback hits (18). Okwara and Lawson should be two edge rushers the Colts pursue while the former likely fits better as a base defensive end.

Cornerback

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Best Fit: Ahkello Witherspoon Another player who fits the profile for the Colts, Witherspoon has had an up-and-down career with the 49ers. He's flashed some of the talent that made him a sleeper prospect in the 2018 NFL draft but it has also come with plenty of growing pains. With a need for a boundary corner, Witherspoon would immediately compete for a starting role without breaking the bank for the Colts. He's young enough at 25 years old to take a chance on and given his athleticism and length, he could be a strong asset as a press corner in the zone scheme under Matt Eberflus.

1

1