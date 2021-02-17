NFL free agency: Best fits for Chargers at each position of need in 2021

The Chargers enter this offseason with a decent-looking roster on paper, but there are still some areas that need to be solidified before the 2021 season begins.

With a healthy amount of salary cap space available, Los Angeles can address those in free agency. While it’s easy to want the biggest names on the market, it’s not that easy to land them.

With that being said, here are the best fits at each position of need based on players who fit the team’s scheme and culture.

Offensive Tackle

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Alejandro Villenueva Familiarity plays a huge role and that's something that Villanueva has with new assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, who was with Pittsburgh for the past nine seasons, one of which he served as the offensive line coach (2019). Villanueva, 32, is finishing up his sixth season in the NFL. He has started every single game dating back to 2016. Villanueva was selected to a pair of Pro Bowls (2017, 2018). Villanueva has graded between 74.0 and 82.0 in each of his last five seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He ranks in the 54th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade and the 46th percentile in pass-blocking grade on true pass sets during that time. I’m a firm believer that the Chargers should draft one with their first-round selection, but the team could still do so while signing Villanueva as a stop-gap measure. Honorable Mention: Matt Feiler, Steelers

Guard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Denzelle Good Two starters from this past season might not be back next season, Forrest Lamp is slated to be a free agent and Trai Turner could be a cut candidate after his underperforming season. Good was the unsung hero on Las Vegas’ offensive line, as he stepped in at right tackle when Trent Brown got hurt (183 snaps) and left guard when Richie Incognito went down (773 snaps). The 29-year old allowed 29 total pressures and two sacks, along with paving the way for a unit that amassed 20 rushing touchdowns in 2020. He is a plug-and-play at guard, but he offers the versatility to play on right tackle, if need be. Good is also familiar with new offensive line coach/run game coordinator Frank Smith, who was the Raiders' tight ends coach for the past three seasons. Honorable Mention: Larry Warford, Free Agent

Story continues

Center

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Austin Reiter I would be shocked if the Chargers let Dan Feeney walk this offseason. Nevertheless, the team still could benefi from adding a low cost option for the sake of competition. Reiter served as a swing option early on in his career before becoming a reliable starter along a line that was hampered by injuries throughout the 2020 season, including all three playoff games and Super Bowl LV. Reiter proved to be a premiere pass-blocker, with Pro Football Focus grades of at least 78.0 in every season of significant playing time in that area. This past season, Reiter didn’t allow a single pressure and wasn’t penalized at all. Honorable Mention: Austin Blythe, Rams

Edge rusher

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Leonard Floyd If the Chargers decide to let Melvin Ingram walk, they will need another starting outside linebacker opposite Uchenna Nwosu. Under Brandon Staley, Floyd had his best year as a pro after totaling career-highs in sacks (12.5), tackles (55) and quarterback hits (19). He had a career-best 52 total pressures. Floyd also had 31 defensive stops and has been a consistently solid run defender over his career. I believe that Los Angeles should and likely will address the position in the draft, given the fact that pass rushers are starting to draw a sizable market, including Floyd. However, Floyd would make the most sense, knowing that he's been on the same team as Staley in all but one season. Honorable Mention: Jeremiah Attaochu, Broncos

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Best Fit: Troy Hill Casey Hayward is another possible cut candidate, but I believe the team keeps him in hopes of him bouncing back after a down season that was riddled by injuries. The draft makes the most sense to address the position, but they could spend money on a free agent if they do. When you’re in the same secondary as Jalen Ramsey, you will likely have your work cut out for you, as opposing quarterbacks will look your way plenty. Hill did a fine job in that role, coming up in a big way. He finished tied for second on the team with three interceptions and scored three of the Rams’ defensive touchdowns on the year. Hill also had 10 passes defensed. Based on how Staley runs his system, Hill is one that he would love to reunite with. Honorable Mention: Jason Verrett, 49ers

1

1