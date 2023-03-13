NFL free agency: Bears make big moves, reportedly sign LBs Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and OL Nate Davis

Tremaine Edmunds is headed to the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Chicago Bears made big moves within the first few hours of the legal tampering period Monday.

Chicago reportedly agreed to terms with a pair of linebackers — Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards — as well as offensive guard Nate Davis.

Edmunds, the former Buffalo Bills linebacker, will reportedly earn a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Edwards, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, reportedly will sign a three-year, $19.5 million deal with $12 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Edmunds and Edwards were two of the most south-after free-agent linebackers this offseason: Edmunds tallied more than 100 combined tackles for the five consecutive seasons and Edwards had 159 tackles total tackles in 2022 with 10 tackles for loss, plus two sacks and seven pass breakups.

Davis, who played the past four years with the Tennessee Titans, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $19.25 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Davis started 12 games for the Titans in 2022 and projects to be the Bears' starting left guard this upcoming season.

For the Bears, all three signings immediately fill some of the biggest needs on their defense. But overall, this is the start of an offseason in Chicago that could be filled with franchise-altering moves. After quarterback Justin Fields showed immense potential during the lost 2022 season, they're in the market for upgrades so Fields can have the support he needs.

[Free bracket contests for men's & women's tourneys for shot at $25K]

And all this seems for real this time. The Bears don't appear to be making promises they can't or don't intend to keep. Their move to sign Edmunds, Edwards and Davis comes just three days after the Bears traded their No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a number of picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. They really appear serious about putting all their chips on Fields and getting him talent he can use.