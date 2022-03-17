NFL Free Agency: Allen Robinson agrees to 3-year, $46.5M deal with Rams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Allen Robinson IILiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The #Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7M fully guaranteed, per sources.
The deal was negotiated by agents @bparker of @vaynersports and Roosevelt Barnes. https://t.co/sBlfz6iTEb
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022
Another big named free agent is taking his talents elsewhere as Allen Robinson is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The deal also includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed, Pelissero added.