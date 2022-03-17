NFL Free Agency: Allen Robinson agrees to 3-year, $46.5M deal with Rams

Glenn Erby
Another big named free agent is taking his talents elsewhere as Allen Robinson is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The deal also includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed, Pelissero added.

