NFL Free Agency: Adam Thielen signs w/ Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks boast one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but they are in need of a legitimate No. 3 option. Unfortunately, a prime candidate to fill this role is no longer available.

On Sunday it was announced longtime Minnesota Viking receiver Adam Thielen signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Thielen was released earlier this month after a decade of service in Minnesota, and I believed he would make a fine addition to Seattle’s receiving corps. It was not meant to be, I suppose.

Panthers agree to terms with WR Adam Thielen on 3-year deal. pic.twitter.com/epkKhjt15x — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2023

Signing Thielen is another move the Panthers have made in an increasingly splashy offseason. Carolina made Frank Reich the head coach, and recently traded up with the Chicago Bears to obtain the No. 1 overall pick.

In the package they sent over wide receiver DJ Moore. The need at receiver became increasingly obvious, now they have a player who still has more than enough in the tank to help lead a young corps with his veteran presence.

Not only does this move keep Thielen away from Seattle, it also makes the Panthers a more viable threat in the NFC. Keep in mind, Carolina did beat the Seahawks fairly convincingly late in the season last year.

