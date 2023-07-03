NFL free agency: 9 49ers who could be entering final year with team in 2023

The glaring name on a list of 49ers set to hit free agency in 2024 is defensive end Nick Bosa. The 2019 first-round pick is on his fifth-year option for the 2023 season which would make him an unrestricted free agent next March. It’s exceedingly unlikely he’ll ever sniff the open market though with an extension likely coming either before or early on in training camp.

Once we eliminate Bosa from the list, there aren’t any high-profile names left. All of the 49ers’ stars are signed at least through the next two seasons. A slew of key names still stick out when looking ahead to next year’s free agency.

Training camp could wind up pushing some of these players out before the regular season even begins, but assuming these nine players make the 49ers’ roster, they’re all in a spot where 2023 could be their final year in red and gold:

DT Javon Kinlaw

The 49ers declined Kinlaw’s fifth-year option which means he’ll be going into the last year of his rookie contract in 2023. There’s still a chance he lands back in San Francisco. If the 2020 first-round pick stays healthy and contributes this season, the team may try to re-sign him next year to a cheaper, longer-term deal. If he struggles to stay on the field again though this could become his final year in the Bay Area.

FS Tashuan Gipson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gipson will turn 33 before the season begins. He may know this is his last year. He may still be working out his future. For the 49ers, they have their sites set on what’s after Gipson. They selected safety Ji’Ayir Brown with the 87th pick in this year’s draft in hopes he’ll be a long-term answer at FS in the post-Gipson era.

LB Oren Burks

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The 49ers signed Burks as a special teams ace, but he could wind up having a more outsized role in 2023. There’s a vacancy at the Sam linebacker spot in the team’s 4-3 base defense. Burks could become a player the 49ers pursue on an extension if he snags that starting job and plays well while also contributing on special teams. Even if he’s just a special teams player though he’s good enough that the 49ers may still try to keep him beyond this year.

DL Kevin Givens

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Very quietly Givens has become a staple in the 49ers’ defensive line rotation. He shows a little explosiveness as a pass rusher, but he’s better as a run stopper where he’s been vital to the team’s success. There’s a chance Givens prices himself out of a return to San Francisco with a strong 2023 campaign.

Flannigan-Fowles is in a similar boat to Burks. He’s on a one-year deal that won’t even guarantee him a roster spot. Going into camp he’s probably the frontrunner for the starting Sam job, but special teams play would be more likely to keep him around beyond this season.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

McCloud carved out a nice role as a return man last year in his first season with San Francisco. His presence longer term may depend on how the depth behind him in the return game shakes out, and on how other WRs on the roster step into potential offensive roles. McCloud was a field-stretching type last year, but that may not be enough to keep him in red and gold into the 2024 season.

WR Jauan Jennings

Jennings is a restricted free agent so the 49ers should have a couple avenues to keep him. While he may never be a top-end producer, he’s still a dominant blocker who’s fearless when making tough catches on third downs or in the red zone. There’s a ton of value to having a player like Jennings and the 49ers would be wise to try and lock him into a multiyear deal.

TE Charlie Woerner

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Woerner’s time with the 49ers may be entirely dependent on how rookies Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis develop. If they both look like capable NFL players, Woerner may not have a roster spot next year. If the 49ers’ rookie TEs struggle though, Woerner suddenly has a ton of value to San Francisco as they continue figuring out how to stack some talent behind George Kittle.

QB Sam Darnold

A fun wrinkle in the 49ers’ QB situation would be the one where Darnold turns into prime Steve Young and it leaves San Francisco with a decision whether to pay Darnold or let him walk.

