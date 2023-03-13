NFL free agency: 49ers to reportedly sign ex-Eagles Pro Bowl DT Javon Hargrave to $84M deal

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on a four-year, $84 million contract with $40 million in guarantees, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

With the deal, the 49ers are adding the NFL's top defensive free agent to the league's No. 1 defense from last season. Hargrave, 30, anchored Philadelphia's interior line last season while tallying 11 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. He made the Pro Bowl the previous season after posting 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss an 18 quarterback hits.

Hargrave, 30, came to terms on the deal a day after defensive tackle Daron Payne set the market for interior lineman with a four-year, $90 million contract to remain with the Washington Commanders.