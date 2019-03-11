NFL free agency: 49ers 'potentially in the market' for Le'Veon Bell originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers locked in their lead running back of the future nearly one year ago. Or did they?

On Monday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen said he heard the 49ers are potentially in the market for running back Le'Veon Bell.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen mentioned on NFL Live that he's heard #49ers are potentially in the market for free agent Le'Veon Bell. #Jets still viewed as clear favorites. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 11, 2019

This past offseason, running back Jerick McKinnon signed a four-year, $29.75 million contract with the 49ers. Bell, however, is hoping for a deal much larger than that.

Chris Simms, NBC Sports analyst and close friend of head coach Kyle Shanahan, told Matt Maiocco that he'd be "shocked" if Bell ended up on the 49ers. It could, in theory, still work even though Shanahan coveted McKinnon last offseason.

As is often the case, contracts aren't always what they seem in the NFL. In McKinnon's case, all of the guaranteed money in his deal came in the first year, a season that he missed due to a torn ACL. The 2019 season is guaranteed for injury only at $3.7 million and doesn't become guaranteed until April 1.

There's no doubt adding Bell to the 49ers seems unlikely with the contract he wants and the current construct of the team, but San Francisco did reportedly call the Steelers last season to explore a trade for the two-time All-Pro.

The 49ers have the money for Bell. But if he's a realistic target is a whole different story.