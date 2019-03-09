NFL free agency: 49ers looking for linebacker to complement Fred Warner originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. This is Part Two of a series that examines the 49ers' biggest offseason needs and their options in free agency. Previously, we focused on wide receivers.

The 49ers answered one roster question on Friday when they restructured the contract of veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith to keep him on the roster.

But what does it really mean? Do the 49ers still need to add another player to line up alongside middle linebacker Fred Warner in the team's defense? Is Smith considered a starter, as he was when the club signed him as a free agent in 2017? Or, at this point, is Smith a valuable depth piece due to his recent history of injuries?

The 49ers have one linebacker on their roster who is unequivocally a starter. Aside from Warner, the 49ers have questions to answer at the weak side and strong side positions.

Smith, Brock Coyle and Elijah Lee can play the weak side, as the 49ers' long-term plan blew up after Reuben Foster's string of off-field incidents led to the team's decison to release him. Smith and Mark Nzeocha saw action on the strong side last season.

On the roster

Fred Warner, Malcolm Smith, Dekoda Watson, Elijah Lee, Mark Nzeocha, Brock Coyle, Pita Taumoepenu, James Onwualu.

On the market

Three veterans who fit the 49ers' scheme are C.J. Mosley (Baltimore Ravens), K.J. Wright (Seattle Seahawks) and Anthony Barr (Minnesota Vikings). Each will comes with a hefty price tag, for sure.

Mosley has been selected to four Pro Bowls in his five seasons, and likely will attract a lot of attention and a big contract. He is a middle linebacker, but that position and the weak side spot are interchangeable in the 49ers' defense.

Wright, who turns 30 in July, plays the weak side position, and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has history with him from their time together in Seattle.

Barr is an accomplished strong side linebacker and considered an every-down player, but he has not proven to be a strong edge rusher on nickel downs. Barr has 13.5 sacks in his five NFL seasons.

The bottom end of the market for inside linebackers was set when the L.A. Chargers re-signed Denzel Perryman to a two-year contract reportedly worth $12 million to prevent him from reaching free agency. Perryman appeared in just 16 games the past two seasons due to ankle and knee injuries.

Offseason approach

The 49ers figure to get involved in free agency at the linebacker position. San Francisco should be able to sign a veteran to complement Warner.

Then, the 49ers can scratch that off their list of needs and not have to worry about spending one of their six draft picks to fill that role.