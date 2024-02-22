NFL Free Agency 2024
NFL free agency hits its unofficial beginning as the franchise tag period gets underway.
Who can help their stock most? Who might test through the roof? Nate Tice has your guide right here.
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is set to be a free agent after this season.
"The biggest thing is I just want to it to be over." The current Bears QB shed light on why he unfollowed the team on social media.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
“Nobody wants to be on Netflix as a losing team,” third baseman Rafael Devers told reporters. “That's a bad look.”
Jayo Archer, a Nitro Circus member, was the first rider to perform a triple backflip on a dirtbike in competition.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
After weeks of uncertainty and power struggle, the 2024 U.S. Open Cup might only include eight MLS teams, USL president Paul McDonough told Yahoo Sports.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
The NFL offseason is in full effect, and teams are returning to the drawing board to fix what's broken and strengthen what's not. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon identifies the top issues at hand.
Robert Reid helped lead the Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in franchise history.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
Here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Tyron Smith, the longest-tenured player in Dallas, has been battling injuries consistently over the past several seasons.
The Lerner family is keeping control of the Washington Nationals after all.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
James' legendary career is winding down, but based on what the league put on display Sunday night, it may be in trouble.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.