NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Raiders add more TE help after trading Darren Waller
NFL free agency 2023 is upon us!
The new league year began Wednesday after two days of legal tampering. Who will make a big splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow the bonanza with Yahoo Sports.
Latest NFL free agency news/reports
Raiders sign free agent TE Hooper to 1-year deal
Jets trade WR Moore to Browns for 2nd-round pick
Jets sign ex-Chiefs WR Hardman to 1-year deal
RB Jones headed to Dallas on 1-year deal
Cowboys re-sign DE Fowler for 2023 season
TE Schultz leaves Cowboys for 1-year, $9M deal with Texans
Texans add former Bills RB Singletary to their backfield
Adam Thielen gets 3-year deal from Panthers after Vikings cut him
Lions strike 1-year, $8M deal with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Patriots agree to 1-year, $9M deal with TE Gesicki
Bucs part ways with RB Fournette, TE Brate
Eagles, QB Mariota agree to 1-year, $5M deal
CB Slay signing extension with Eagles after all
QB Minshew heading to Colts on 1-year, $3.5M deal
Giants sign WR Campbell to 1-year deal
Vikings, S Smith agree to restructured contract
Panthers agree to terms with former Eagles RB Sanders
Cowboys reportedly cutting RB Elliott
Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets, leave Packers
Former Lions RB Williams signing with Saints on 3-year deal
Browns signing ex-Chiefs S Thornhill to 3-year, $21M deal
QB Brissett expected to sign with Commanders on 1-year deal
Bills signing former Texans QB Allen
DL Cox returning to Eagles on 1-year, $10M deal
Panthers, TE Hurst agree to 3-year, $21.75M deal
Patriots, WR Smith-Schuster agree to 3-year, $33M deal
LB David returning to Bucs on 1-year, $7M deal
S Poyer returning to Bills on 2-year deal after testing market
Panthers bringing QB Dalton aboard with 2-year deal
OL McGary returning to Falcons on 3-year, $34.5M deal
CB Bradberry agrees to return to Eagles for 3 years, $38M
Cowboys bringing back LB Vander Esch for 2 years, $11M
Eagles, RB Penny agree to deal, perhaps spelling end of Sanders in Philly
Giants acquire TE Waller from Raiders for 2023 third-round pick
Saints restructure WR Thomas' deal for 1 year, $10M
Raiders reportedly land former Patriots WR Meyers for 3 years, $33M
Cowboys re-sign S Wilson for 3 years, $24M
Buccaneers trade G Mason to Houston Texans for late-round pick swap
Falcons set to sign former Commanders QB Heinicke
Browns, DT Tomlinson agree to 4-year deal
Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal
49ers signing former Jets, Panthers QB Darnold to 1-year deal
QB Winston returns to Saints on $8M deal
Former Broncos DT Jones joins Seahawks for $51M
Ex-Saints DE Davenport joins Vikings on $13M deal
Former Cardinals DE Zach Allen joins Broncos on $45M deal
Bucs re-sign CB Dean on 4-year, $52M deal
Falcons agree to sign ex-Commanders QB Heinicke
Steelers signing CB Peterson to 2-year deal
Falcons land prized free agent S Bates for 4 years, $64M
LB Edmunds joins Bears on 4-year, $72M deal
Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues
Former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks joins Chargers
Chiefs guarantee $60M for new LT Taylor, who will replace Brown Jr.
Texans sign QB Keenum as No. 2 pick in draft looms
Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed
Broncos spend big on O-line with McGlinchey, Powers
49ers agree to sign DT Hargrave on 4-year, $84M deal
Bears make first splash with free agency war chest
Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom
Patriots reportedly trade TE Smith to Falcons
Browns restructure contract of QB Watson, clear $36M in cap space
Commanders make Payne second-highest paid DT in NFL history
Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams