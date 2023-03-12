NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Jalen Ramsey traded to Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the biggest names on the NFL free agent market this year. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

NFL free agency 2023 is upon us!

The Miami Dolphins kicked things off Sunday in blockbuster fashion by acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. The Dolphins also agreed to guarantee the final two years on Ramsey’s current deal.

The legal tampering period begins at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Monday, March 13, while the new league year begins — and free agency formally starts — at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15.

Here are some primers to help get you ready:

This year's free agent class has plenty of players who can help your team, and some big names like Odell Beckham Jr., Jimmy Garoppolo and others. The Bears have the most cap space in the NFL by far, and also the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Who will make a big splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow along with the bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.