NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Darius Slay reportedly parting ways with Eagles
NFL free agency 2023 is upon us!
The legal tampering period has begun, while the new league year begins — and free agency formally starts — at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Who will make a big splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow the bonanza with Yahoo Sports.
Latest NFL free agency news/reports
Eagles reportedly set to cut CB Slay after failure to restructure deal
Panthers bringing QB Dalton aboard with 2-year deal
OL McGary returning to Falcons on 3-year, $34.5M deal
CB Bradberry agrees to return to Eagles for 3 years, $38M
Cowboys bringing back LB Vander Esch for 2 years, $11M
Eagles, RB Penny agree to deal, perhaps spelling end of Sanders in Philly
Giants acquire TE Waller from Raiders for 2023 third-round pick
Saints restructure WR Thomas' deal for 1 year, $10M
Raiders reportedly land former Patriots WR Meyers for 3 years, $33M
Cowboys re-sign S Wilson for 3 years, $24M
Buccaneers trade G Mason to Houston Texans for late-round pick swap
Falcons set to sign former Commanders QB Heinicke
Browns, DT Tomlinson agree to 4-year deal
Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal
49ers signing former Jets, Panthers QB Darnold to 1-year deal
QB Winston returns to Saints on $8M deal
Former Broncos DT Jones joins Seahawks for $51M
Ex-Saints DE Davenport joins Vikings on $13M deal
Former Cardinals DE Zach Allen joins Broncos on $45M deal
Bucs re-sign CB Dean on 4-year, $52M deal
Steelers signing CB Peterson to 2-year deal
Falcons land prized free agent S Bates for 4 years, $64M
LB Edmunds joins Bears on 4-year, $72M deal
Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues
Former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks joins Chargers
Chiefs guarantee $60M for new LT Taylor, who will replace Brown Jr.
Texans sign QB Keenum as No. 2 pick in draft looms
Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed
Broncos spend big on O-line with McGlinchey, Powers
49ers agree to sign DT Hargrave on 4-year, $84M deal
Bears make first splash with free agency war chest
Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom
Patriots reportedly trade TE Smith to Falcons
Browns restructure contract of QB Watson, clear $36M in cap space
Commanders make Payne second-highest paid DT in NFL history
Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams
