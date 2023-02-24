NFL free agency 2023: Roundup of where pending Eagles’ FAs rank
The Eagles have a busy offseason ahead of them.
They’re working to replace both coordinators, they will likely sign Jalen Hurts to a mega deal and then there’s free agency. And no matter how you slice it, the Eagles are going to look different in 2023.
They have a ton of really great pending free agents and plenty who are worth of spots in the top 50 or 100 free agents from around the NFL.
So we took a quick stroll around the internet to see where individual Eagles rank on these lists:
3. DT Javon Hargrave
15. CB James Bradberry
25. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
28. LB T.J. Edwards
29. OG Isaac Seumalo
66. DE Brandon Graham
70. RB Miles Sanders
84. LB Kyzir White
96. S Marcus Epps
2. DT Javon Hargrave
8. CB James Bradberry
23. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
31. OG Isaac Seumalo
32. DT Fletcher Cox
38. RB Miles Sanders
40. LB T.J. Edwards
48. DE Brandon Graham
3. DT Javon Hargrave
10. C Jason Kelce
13. CB James Bradberry
18. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
25. LB T.J. Edwards
27. OG Isaac Seumalo
53. RB Miles Sanders
61. DE Brandon Graham
76. DT Fletcher Cox
92. LB Kyzir White
4. DT Javon Hargrave
7. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
8. CB James Bradberry
35. DE Brandon Graham
42. RB Miles Sanders
49. OG Isaac Seumalo
4. C Jason Kelce
9. DT Javon Hargrave
12. OG Isaac Seumalo
14. DE Brandon Graham
17. CB James Bradberry
26. LB T.J. Edwards
39. RB Miles Sanders
It’s clear that Hargrave is considered to be the Eagles’ top pending free agent and for good reason. He had a Pro Bowl season in 2021 and followed it up with an 11-sack season in 2022. The Eagles signed Hargrave from Pittsburgh three years ago to a three-year, $39 million deal. And that $13 APY won’t get it done anymore. Hargrave is projected to get a contract in the $20 million per season range. That might end up being too pricey for the Eagles but we’ll see.
You’ll see Kelce on some of these lists and not on others. He’s technically not a pending free agent but he won’t play under his current deal because it was designed to be a one-year agreement. Kelce is really a unique case because it’s very clear he won’t be playing anywhere else. He’s 35 now and it’s really just a matter of his choice. Either he’ll retire or he’ll come back and play for the Eagles in 2023. That doesn’t mean he’ll be cheap. Kelce was the highest-paid center in the NFL in 2022. But if he wants to come back in 2023, he’s worth that again.
After that, the other interesting pending free agent is Brandon Graham. Because in some ways, he’s like Kelce. He won’t play for free, but it would make sense that he’d take a minor hometown discount to continue and hopefully finish his career in Philly.
The Eagles’ top priority might be Gardner-Johnson, who was as high as 7 on one list but didn’t even make the top 50 of another. CJGJ played the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie contract after the trade from New Orleans and he played at a brand new position. But he played well enough at safety to think he has a bright future there. The Eagles will try to keep him.
After after all that, the money is running out. Howie Roseman and the Eagles are very good at cap management but there’s just no way to keep everyone.
