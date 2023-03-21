NFL free agency 2023: Remaining options for Eagles at LB and S

Some remaining Eagles’ free agent options at LB and S originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the first week of free agency, the Eagles watched their two starting linebackers and two starting safeties leave for other teams.

T.J. Edwards to the Bears. Kyzir White to the Cardinals. Marcus Epps to the Raiders. C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Lions.

Even if the Eagles have some options for internal replacements — looking at Nakobe Dean at linebacker and Reed Blankenship at safety — and even after a depth signing on Monday, these positions are clearly not complete.

Next month’s draft will be a good opportunity to add talent but it might be a good idea to not going into the draft with glaring needs. That’s when general managers can get in trouble. The good news is there are still plenty of free agents at both positions who might be viable options.

Let’s take a look:

Safeties

John Johnson III

Age: 27

2022 team: Browns

Johnson began his career as a third-round pick out of Boston College and became a starter as a rookie with the Rams in 2017. After four seasons in LA, Johnson joined the Browns before the 2021 season and just finished up his second season in Cleveland. Johnson isn’t a star but he has been serviceable and durable in his career. He has played in 86 career games with 80 starts and has 12 career interceptions. In 2022, he started every game for the Browns and had 101 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups and an interception.

Adrian Amos

Age: 29

2022 team: Packers

Amos has been an incredibly durable player in his career, playing in every game in six of his eight seasons in the NFL. He has spent the last four years with the Packers after starting his career with four seasons in Chicago. The Bears drafted him in the fifth round out of Penn State in 2015. In Chicago, Amos played all four seasons under Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who was a quality control coach back then.

Taylor Rapp

Age: 25

2022 team: Rams

The former second-round pick out of Washington just finished his rookie contract with the Rams. Rapp hasn’t become a star in the NFL but he has been a solid starter and is still young enough to think he’s an ascending player; that has to be intriguing. A solid tackler, Rapp has had at least 92 tackles in three of his first four NFL seasons. In 202, he started 16 games and had 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and 92 tackles.

Jalen Mills

Age: 28

2022 team: Patriots

The former Eagles defensive back has spent his last two seasons with the Patriots but was released late last week, which has fueled speculation about a possible return. Mills was limited to just 10 games in 2022 because of an injury but has been a relatively solid player in his career. And even though he’s spent most of his career at corner, he played safety for the Eagles in 2020 and was decent.

Rodney McLeod

Age: 32

2022: Colts

The Colts didn’t want to start McLeod in 2022. They had younger players at the position they wanted to get on the field but McLeod was just better and had a career season in his 11th NFL season. He played in all 17 games, had 96 tackles, 2 interceptions and 8 pass breakups. Maybe this isn’t the most exciting signing because of the familiarity but he would be an ideal option if the Eagles are looking for someone to fill that old Corey Graham third safety spot.

Terrell Edmunds

Age: 26

2022 team: Steelers

The former first-round pick from Virginia Tech and the Steelers brought him back last year on a one-year contract. The strong safety has never really lived up to his draft status but has started 75 games in his five years in the NFL. In 2022, he started 15 games and had 70 tackles.

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner

Age: 32

2022 team: Rams

The Rams and Wagner parted ways earlier this offseason, allowing the future Hall of Famer to test the open market. Wagner is past his prime and saw his consecutive streak of eight straight Pro Bowls come to an end in 2022. But he still managed to start all 17 games and finished with 140 tackles and 6 sacks. We’ll see what kind of deal Wagner ends up signing but if he wants a shot to win a ring, Philly isn’t a bad option.

Denzel Perryman

Age: 30

2022 team: Raiders

Perryman was traded to the Raiders before the 2021 season and he went on to have his first Pro Bowl year with 154 tackles in 15 starts. This past season, Perryman played in 12 games with 11 starts and still managed to have 83 tackles. He hasn’t ever really been a huge star in the NFL but Perryman has been solid. But he’s also never played a full season in the NFL, which is a little concerning. Some familiarity with Nick Sirianni: Sirainni was on the Chargers’ staff for the first years of Perryman’s career.

Anthony Walker

Age: 27

2022 team: Browns

Walker is a former fifth-round pick who has spent his last two seasons with the Browns, but he missed most of the 2022 season with a torn quadriceps. The Browns are reportedly still interested in signing Walker, who also took a visit to the Commanders on Monday. Walker has had at least 100 tackles in three of his six NFL seasons. Before his time in Cleveland, Walker was a starting linebacker for the Colts when Sirianni was their offensive coordinator.

Nicholas Morrow

Age: 27

2022 team: Bears

After missing the entire 2021 season, Morrow signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Bears and had a pretty good season in 2022. He started all 17 games and had a career-high 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss.

Zach Cunningham

Age: 28

2022 team: Titans

The Titans released Cunningham earlier this offseason after an injury-plagued 2022. Injuries have been a problem for Cunningham recently in his career but the Eagles could potentially buy low on a former second-round pick with significant starting experience. And in his last four games of the 2021 season with the Titans, Cunningham played very well. This would have to be a low-cost deal but might offer some upside.

Myles Jack

Age: 27

2022 team: Steelers

After the Steelers signed Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, they released Jack in a move that saved them $8 million in salary cap space. Jack is a former second-round pick who started 13 games and played in 15 in his only season with the Steelers. He previously spent six seasons in Jacksonville, where he was drafted by former GM Dave Caldwell, who is now a senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager with the Eagles.

Rashaan Evans

Age: 27

2022 team: Falcons

The former first-round pick out of Alabama left the Titans after the 2021 season and found a nice home in Atlanta for 2022. He ended up having a career season, starting all 17 games with 159 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4 pass breakups and 2 sacks. There is reportedly some mutual interest between Evans and the Falcons on a return.

