NFL free agency 2022: Where have 2021 Eagles ended up?

NFL free agency began a month ago and while it’s technically not over, the dust has settled and we can take a look around to see where the Eagles’ free agents have landed.

Entering free agency last month, the Eagles had nine players who were set to become unrestricted free agents and a few more ended up on the market.

In general, this was a quieter time for the Eagles because they previously re-signed four key members from their 2018 class to extensions. Had Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat and Avonte Maddox hit free agency, the Eagles would have had more heavy lifting to keep their own players.

Without them, the Eagles didn’t really have many high-profile players hitting free agency. But it’s still worth seeing where everyone landed:

Signed elsewhere

Hassan Ridgeway (49ers): After spending three seasons with the Eagles, Ridgeway was actually the first Eagles free agent to join another team. Ridgeway joined the 49ers on a one-year, $1.8 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed. That’s a nice little pay bump from his veteran salary benefit deal with the Eagles in 2021. Ridgeway wasn’t great in 2021 but he finally played a full season after dealing with injuries the previous few seasons.

Alex Singleton (Broncos): Singleton began as a restricted free agent but the Eagles didn’t tender him, instead letting him test the market. Singleton’s one-year deal with the Broncos is worth $1.115 million and includes $965K in guaranteed money. The Eagles decided to let their leading tackler from 2020 and 2021 walk and then upgraded with Kyzir White.

Genard Avery (Steelers): Avery moved to linebacker in 2021 and filled the SAM role in Jonathan Gannon’s defense. Once the Eagles signed Haason Reddick as an obvious upgrade, Avery left for Pittsburgh on a one-year, $1.188 million deal. It’s a veteran salary benefit deal for Avery; that means his deal is worth more than his cap hit.

Rodney McLeod (Colts): The Eagles brought back the younger Anthony Harris and let McLeod walk. The 32-year-old Super Bowl champion is joining the Colts and former OC Frank Reich in Indianapolis. The Eagles said farewell to McLeod, who joined them as a free agent in 2016, in a series of social media posts. McLeod played better down the stretch in 2021 but the Eagles still decided to move on.

Re-signed with Eagles

Anthony Harris: The Eagles let McLeod walk and brought back Harris, who is slightly younger and has a longer history with Gannon and his scheme. This one-year deal for Harris was even cheaper than the one in 2021. This one-year deal is a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with just $1 million guaranteed. His one-year deal in 2021 was worth $4 million. Harris figures to be a starter but the Eagles need to find his running mate.

Derek Barnett: One of the bigger surprises of free agency was the Eagles’ bringing back Barnett after he didn’t get a contract elsewhere. It might have been wise for the Eagles and the disappointing first-round pick to go their separate ways but Barnett is back on a two-year deal worth up to $14 million. But the Eagles are looking at it as a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. The Eagles will have flexibility to get out of it if it doesn’t work out.

Fletcher Cox: This was a weird one. The Eagles had to release Cox before a deadline that would have guaranteed him $18 million. They then agreed to a one-year deal worth $14 million. Cox is 31 now, coming off a down season and appears to be past his prime. The Eagles really wanted to bring him back and they’re better with him, but we’ll find out soon enough if this was a wise decision.

Boston Scott: Initially a restricted free agent, the Eagles didn’t tender Scott but brought him back at a cheaper salary. The tender would have paid him $2.433 million and his one-year deal is worth $1.75 million. So the Eagles got a steady rotational running back to return for a tad cheaper than if they tendered him.

Greg Ward: Like Scott, Ward was an RFA but the Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with Ward before he hit the market. It’s one-year, $1 million deal with no guaranteed money. But Ward will be in training camp with a chance to make the roster again.

Andre Chachere: Chachere was an exclusive rights free agent and the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $875K deal. So the special teamer will have a shot to make the roster.

Nate Herbig: OK, he's technically still unsigned but the Eagles tendered Herbig at the right of first refusal rate, which comes with a salary of $2.433 million once he signs that tender. That’s not a low salary but Herbig has been a reliable backup OL in his time with the Eagles.

Still unsigned

Steven Nelson: The Eagles CB2 from the 2021 season is still unsigned even after a visit with the Houston Texans this week. Nelson hasn’t gotten the contract he desired after playing last year on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, but had the potential to earn more. If he can’t find work elsewhere, the Eagles would be a logical landing spot for another one-year deal. They don’t currently have an ideal fit as the cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Ryan Kerrigan: Kerrigan is 33 and is coming off a pretty awful season. He had just three tackles in 16 games. He was once a great player. Maybe it’s time for him to sign a one-day contract with Washington and hang ‘em up.

Jordan Howard: He’s still just 27 but it’s fair to wonder if Howard has much left. There was a period during last season when he worked his way up from the practice squad and produced for the Eagles. If he can’t find another roster spot, the Eagles know he’s just a phone call away.

Jason Croom: The 28-year-old tight end missed all of last season with an ACL injury and he played in just four games with the Eagles in 2020. The best he can hope for is that a team is willing to give him a shot and bring him in as a training camp body.

