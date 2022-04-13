NFL free agency 2022: Tyrann Mathieu garnering interest from Steelers

Yet another team could stand between the Eagles and Tyrann Mathieu originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A month into free agency and the Eagles’ have a glaring hole at the safety position.

It’s a hole that could very well be filled by Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu, who is still available on the open market.

But now there’s another team that could be added to the mix. In addition to the reported interest from the Saints, Eagles and Rams, the Pittsburgh Steelers apparently have interest in the Honey Badger too. This interest was confirmed by the Steelers’ website in a Q&A by Bob Labriola.

Here’s what Labriola said about the Steelers’ interest in Mathieu:

“The Steelers have an interest in signing Tyrann Mathieu, and they would have enough cap space to sign him to a two-year contract for what they believe he is worth. The issue is whether Mathieu agrees with the Steelers' assessment about what he is worth.”

While it’s unclear what Mathieu is asking for in terms of contract, it’s probably safe to say he hasn’t gotten that offer yet because he’s still available. Maybe the Steelers won’t be major players if the money doesn’t match, but the more teams involved, the tougher it will be for the Eagles to land him.

Mathieu, 29, has reportedly had an in-person meeting with the Saints and a virtual meeting with the Eagles. But it seems like this is still playing out really slowly with nothing imminent.

It’s also worth noting that the Chiefs let Mathieu walk this offseason despite another Pro Bowl nod. Instead, they signed the younger Justin Reid from Houston.

The Eagles this offseason re-signed Anthony Harris to a one-year deal but let Rodney McLeod leave in free agency; he joined the Colts. So the Eagles still have a vacancy at one of their two starting spots unless they want to go with Marcus Epps or K’Von Wallace.

They could perhaps fill that void with Mathieu or with one of their 10 draft picks later this month.

