NFL free agency 2022: Tracking all Eagles rumors, news and reports

As the NFL offseason kicks into high gear, we’re tracking all the latest Eagles rumors and reports in one place.

The NFL’s negotiating window begins at noon on March 14 and the league year opens at 4 p.m. on March 16.

Interest in Jones

The Eagles will have a clear need for edge rushers this offseason and they are reportedly showing interest in one of the best in the NFL:

Iâ€™m told the #Bills and #Eagles are also interested in Chandler Jones, who continues to be one of the premier pass rushers in the league. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2022

The problem here is that Jones won’t be cheap. He’s 32 now and is coming of his fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career. In 2021, Jones started 15 games with the Cardinals and had 10.5 sacks. In fact, he’s gone over 10 sacks in seven of his 10 NFL seasons, so there’s a long-standing history of success there.

Spotrac projects a contract worth $14.5 million annually for Jones. Would the Eagles be willing to pay that? We’ll see. But with Derek Barnett hitting free agency and with Brandon Graham 34 and coming off an Achilles injury, it’s an obvious need. It’s possible the Eagles will sign an edge player and then draft one pretty high too.

Calls on Cox

The Eagles nearly traded Fletcher Cox at last year’s trade deadline but ended up keeping him. Well, apparently, those calls haven’t stopped.

With all these big names being dealt, who could be the next? Last year, #Eagles Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox was nearly dealt at the trade deadline, and teams around the league have continued to call on him. Considering the D-line movement around the league, itâ€™s something to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

