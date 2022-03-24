NFL free agency 2022: Ranking top 12 players who remain unsigned after first week

It's been more than a week since NFL free agents could officially begin joining new teams and also eight days since trades – Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, etc. – could officially take effect.

But with the 2022 free agency tsunami now receding, will there be much juice left for the second wave of signings and/or deals? Likely not, especially since the premier holdout, LT Terron Armstead, finally picked his spot Tuesday, joining the Miami Dolphins – who then reminded everyone Wednesday that anything can happen with their stunning acquisition of Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill.

Still, quality players remain available, and a few of the decorated veterans are likely in no rush to sign – whether to avoid the drudgery of offseason training or perhaps wait for better opportunities, whether they be financial or landing in a better situation.

Here are the top 12 free agent leftovers ... for now:

1. CB Stephon Gilmore

A Pro Bowler the past four seasons – even with a torn quad limiting him in 2020 and 2021 – Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, remains among the best at his premium position even as he approaches his 32nd birthday. A solid showing in last year's half-season with the Carolina Panthers should get him another solid payday.

2. DB Tyrann Mathieu

Another guy who's seemingly been around forever but won't actually be 30 until May. The "Honey Badger" – he's OK if you still call him that – helped herald in the era of the multi-faceted defender who could toggle between safety, slot corner and maybe even a little linebacker in sub packages. Arguably the linchpin of Kansas City's defense over the past three seasons, Mathieu – who's also grown into a fiery leader – should still have some productive years ahead of him.

Story continues

Might former Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner reunite with QB Russell Wilson (3) in Denver?

3. LB Bobby Wagner

It would be an upset if the six-time All-Pro isn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However he will be 32 in June, and his 2021 season was cut slightly short by a sprained knee. Still, Wagner is a savvy tactician who diagnoses offenses as well as any defender in the league. He'll be an upgrade to some defense even if his range isn't what it once was. He's already been linked to the Broncos – apparently at Wilson's behest – Cowboys, Chargers and Rams, the latter two sensible choices given Wagner is a Los Angeles native.

4. DE Jadeveon Clowney

He might be joining his fifth team in the past five seasons, and durability is often an issue for a guy who's finished a full season once in his eight-year career. Yet the talent of the No. 1 draft pick in 2014, still only 29, remains undeniable. And the numbers showed up in 2021, when he had nine sacks for the Browns, albeit playing opposite All-Pro DE Myles Garrett. Clowney's run defense has always been an underappreciated aspect of his game. A return to Cleveland now seems more likely given Clowney can reunite with former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson.

5. DT Larry Ogunjobi

After collecting a career-best seven sacks last season for the Bengals, he looked like he could be among the prizes of free agency. Ogunjobi, 27, didn't take long to agree to a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears, an obvious indicator of his value. But a broken foot suffered in the playoffs led to a failed physical with Chicago. That's obviously an issue he will have to overcome, but hard to imagine somebody won't step up to pay for one of the hardest things to find in the NFL – an interior lineman who can get to the quarterback.

6. OT Duane Brown

He'll be 37 at the start of the 2022 season, but one needs look no further than Andrew Whitworth or Jason Peters to understand that left tackles are enjoying pretty good longevity in the modern NFL. Brown would be quite an asset to a playoff-caliber team like the Colts or Saints.

7. RB Melvin Gordon

He's averaged 4.6 yards per carry over the last two seasons with Denver, scoring 20 TDs and averaging better than 1,100 yards from scrimmage for the Broncos – production very much on par with his years as a lead back for the Chargers. Gordon turns 29 next month but appears to have quite a bit of good football left in him, especially if deployed in the right platoon.

8. WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Didn't take him long to re-establish his superstar bona fides following a midseason departure from Cleveland last season. OBJ, 29, looked like an early favorite to win Super Bowl 56 MVP honors before suffering another ACL tear before halftime. His recovery will obviously impact his next deal, but Rams GM Les Snead has already expressed a desire to bring Beckham back. Whatever team he chooses could very well be a championship-caliber opportunity that doubles as a showcase for another shot at free agency next year – and, with Hill gone, the Chiefs suddenly seem like another intriguing possibility.

9. DE Trey Flowers

He missed 19 games over the past two seasons, a big reason he's no longer in Detroit. But Flowers, 28, can thrive in even or odd fronts and is historically a very strong run defender who will also get you a half-dozen sacks or more. If he's healthy, could be quite a bargain.

10. WR Julio Jones

Yes, it seems like he's always got a hamstring issue – hardly a plus when you're also 33. But despite Jones' one challenging year in Tennessee, he's still been very productive over the past two seasons – 82 catches for 1,205 yards and four TDs in 19 games. He also seemed to be rounding back into form at the end of last season, totaling 11 catches for 120 yards and a TD between the Titans' Week 18 game and wild-card loss to Cincinnati. The NFL's all-time leader with 91.9 receiving yards per game, Jones – assuming he can stay on the field – could still be a devastating WR2 in the right circumstance.

11. OLB/DE LB Melvin Ingram

The last two years have been uneven, Ingram hurt for much of 2020 with the Chargers, then learning to become more of a rotational player in 2021, which he split between Pittsburgh and Kansas City. However he was back to flashing and disrupting in the playoffs for the Chiefs – even if he caused more than a few double takes in that No. 24 jersey. He probably doesn't have any more double-digit sack seasons in the tank, but he's still a good all-around player who's comfortable in just about any scheme.

12. WR Jarvis Landry

It was a mistake for the Browns to pay him like a top-tier receiver upon his acquisition via trade in 2018. But he is popular among teammates and will move the chains effectively, especially if paired with a bona fide No. 1 target. Landry, 29, would be a nice addition to a contender if he doesn't return to Cleveland as the Robin to Amari Cooper's Batman.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL free agency 2022: Bobby Wagner among best players still available