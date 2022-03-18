NFL free agency 2022: Former Eagles LB Alex Singleton signing with Broncos

Eagles leading tackler from 2020-21 signing with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Linebacker Alex Singleton, who led the Eagles in tackles the last two seasons, is leaving Philadelphia as a free agent.

Singleton, 28, is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network’s James Palmer first reported the news.

According to NFL Network, Singleton’s new contract is for $1.1 million fully guaranteed with the potential to earn another $750K in incentives.

Singleton was initially a restricted free agent but the Eagles did not tender him. Even the lowest tender would come with a salary of $2.433 million. The only RFA the Eagles tendered this year was OL Nate Herbig. The Eagles did not tender WR Greg Ward or RB Boston Scott but have signed both of them to one-year deals to return in 2022.

During his time with the Eagles, Singleton was a great effort player with an equally great story. The former CFL All-Star and Grey Cup champion had to work his way up from the practice squad to earn a spot on the Eagles’ roster. Once he did, he was a standout special teams player, eventually special teams captain and earned a larger role on defense.

He led the Eagles in tackles with 120 in 2020 and led them in tackles again in 2021 with 137.

After his breakout season in 2020, Singleton began last season as a starter but his hair-on-fire style didn’t seem to fit Jonathan Gannon’s new scheme. Eventually, Singleton’s role decreased. But once Davion Taylor got hurt, Singleton was thrust back into the starting lineup and played better down the stretch.

With Singleton gone, the Eagles will bring back T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley from the 2021 season. They also added free agent Haason Reddick, who is being called a linebacker but is really an edge player. The Eagles could still use some more help at the linebacker position.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ free agents who have agreed to deals this offseason:

Hassan Ridgeway: 49ers

Anthony Harris: Eagles

Boston Scott: Eagles

Alex Singleton: Broncos

Their remaining free agents from the 2021 season are Rodney McLeod, Derek Barnett, Steven Nelson, Ryan Kerrigan, Genard Avery, Jordan Howard and Jason Croom.