NFL free agency 2022: Former Eagles DT Hassan Ridgeway signing with 49ers

Former Eagles defensive lineman finds a new home in free agency

The Eagles added a Haason this week, but now a Hassan is moving on.

Hassan Ridgeway is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports that the deal is worth $2.5 million with $1 million fully guaranteed. That’s a nice pay bump for Ridgeway who played last season on a veteran salary benefit deal, which is a minimum deal that counts less toward the cap.

Ridgeway, 27, is the first of the Eagles’ free agents from the 2021 season to sign elsewhere. They still have several others available on the market.

The Eagles acquired Ridgeway during the 2019 draft for a seventh-round pick. In his first two seasons with the Eagles, Ridgeway struggled to stay healthy, playing a total of 14 games out of a possible 32. But he finally stayed healthy in 2021, playing in all 17games.

In fact, Ridgeway got off to a hot start this past season with a sack and three quarterback hits in the opener. But his production trailed off after that. In 17 games, he finished with 2 sacks, 20 tackles and 5 quarterback hits. He also forced one fumble.

It’s not a monumental loss for the Eagles but Ridgeway did play 373 defensive snaps (33%) in 2021 and was a rotational defensive tackle behind Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams, who are all still on the roster.

The Eagles’ other remaining free agents who remain unsigned: Rodney McLeod, Derek Barnett, Anthony Harris, Steven Nelson, Ryan Kerrigan, Genard Avery, Jordan Howard, Jason Croom.

Meanwhile, Alex Singleton and Boston Scott are also unrestricted free agents now. They started as restricted free agents and were not tendered so they officially hit the open market with the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.