NFL Free Agency 2022: ESPN projects Chandler Jones reunion with Patriots

NFL Free Agency 2022: ESPN projects notable former Patriot to return to Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With Super Bowl LVI in the rearview mirror, NFL free agency is right around the corner.

Free agency, which beings on March 16 at 4 p.m., will once again be of interest to New England Patriots fans with stalwarts such as J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater and Trent Brown all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

Several notable former Patriots players are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, too, including one whom ESPN deemed as best fit for a return to Foxboro.

More 2022 free agents: QB | RB | WR | EDGE | LB | CB

In its Tuesday profile on where the top 50 free agents (as compiled by Kevin Seifert) fit, ESPN projected a homecoming for Chandler Jones, who began his career with the Patriots after being drafted 21st overall in 2012.

"New England showed a willingness to spend big in last year's free agency, and it can use its familiarity with Jones' game to pair him with Matthew Judon off the edge," Jeremy Fowler wrote for ESPN. "Jones could also serve as a hybrid weapon for the Patriots."

Jones, who turns 32 later this month, spent the first four seasons of his career in New England before being shipped to the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. After winning one Super Bowl and making one Pro Bowl with the Patriots, Jones has been First Team All-Pro twice and earned three more Pro Bowl honors in the desert. But he hasn't yet won a playoff game with the Cardinals, who didn't even make the postseason with Jones until this past season, where they were blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

"At this stage, Jones has good reason to seek a contending team," Fowler wrote.

Story continues

Jones, who has 107.5 sacks in 139 games, came in at No. 16 on ESPN's top 50 free agents.

From the Patriots, Brown was ranked 18th, his best fit with the Baltimore Ravens, while Jackson was ranked 19th and interestingly enough, would best fit with the Cardinals, according to ESPN.

Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21st, Pittsburgh Steelers) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (46th, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) were also on ESPN's top 50. McCourty, Hightower and Slater failed to make the list.