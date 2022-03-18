NFL free agency 2022: Eagles re-signing Boston Scott

Eagles bring back Boston Scott after letting him test free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After letting him test the open market, the Eagles are bringing back veteran running back Boston Scott on a one-year contract, league sources confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

Scott, 26, was initially a restricted free agent but the Eagles didn’t tender him. That move would have given Scott a salary of $2.433 million and a matching cap hit.

So instead, the Eagles were able to get Scott back at a cheaper price for the 2022 season. This contract is worth $1.75 million with $1.1 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $2.25 million, a source said.

Even before the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the Eagles were working toward a new contract with Scott. They didn’t complete it in time, but a couple days later Scott is back.

He’ll will rejoin Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell in the Eagles’ running back rotation.

Scott joined the Eagles late in his rookie season in 2018, when the Eagles snagged him off the Saints practice squad. In 2019, he began the season on the Eagles practice squad before working his way onto the active roster and playing a major role down the stretch in that playoff run.

Over the last few seasons, Scott has played a lot for the Eagles and not always by design. He’s been able to fill in when the players in front of him have been injured. In the last two years, Scott has played in 32 games with 8 starts and has 747 rushing yards (4.5 per attempt) with 8 touchdowns and 295 receiving yards with another touchdown. He has particularly crushed the NFC East rival Giants.

In 2021, Scott was second on the team in rushing touchdowns with seven, behind just Jalen Hurts, who had 10.

The Eagles began with four restricted free agents this offseason. They tendered OL Nate Herbig at the lowest amount (salary of $2.433M) re-worked a deal with WR Greg Ward and have now agreed to terms with Scott. The only one who is still really on the market is LB Alex Singleton, who has been an unrestricted free agent since Wednesday.