NFL free agency 2022: Eagles re-sign veteran receiver Greg Ward

Eagles re-sign their most experienced WR before he hits free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles re-signed their most experienced wide receiver to a one-year contract Tuesday, a day before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Greg Ward, who’s been with the Eagles since 2017 and has been released and re-signed four times, signed a one-year deal.

The contract means the Eagles don’t have to worry about tendering him and guaranteeing him at least $2.433 million for 2022 or not tender him and risk losing him as a free agent.

Ward, still only 26, led the Eagles with 53 receptions and six touchdowns in 2020 but saw his playing time dramatically reduced last year and caught just 7-for-95 although he still caught three touchdowns. His offensive snaps were reduced from 795 in 2020 to 245 last year, although he did play a career-high 125 special teams snaps.

In three years, the former Houston quarterback has 88 receptions, most of any Eagles WR since the start of 2019.

The Eagles initially signed Ward as an undrafted rookie in 2017 out of Houston, where he was the Cougars’ starting quarterback.

His first two years with the Eagles were spent on and off the practice squad, and he spent part of 2019 with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football.

Ward and Jason Kelce are the only position players to play in every Eagles game over the last two years. Rick Lovato and Jake Elliott have as well.

After re-signing Ward and tendering Nate Herbig, the Eagles have two remaining restricted free agents – Alex Singleton and Boston Scott.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Although the Eagles didn’t tender either one, there is a chance one or both could return to the Eagles at a salary below the $2.433 million the lowest-level tender is worth.

Story continues

The Eagles on Tuesday also re-signed defensive back and special teamer Andre Chachere to a one-year deal. He was an exclusive rights free agent.

Chachere, undrafted in 2018 out of San Jose State, has also been with the Lions, Cards, Panthers. He played in 16 games last year, with 322 snaps on special teams and 118 on defense.

The Eagles claimed the 26-year-old Chachere off waivers just before last season began after he was released by the Colts.